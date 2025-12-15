St. Luke’s Thrift Shop Distributes Nearly $18,000 To Local Organizations

St. Luke’s Thrift Shop Board is distributing nearly $18,000 in grants to local organizations as part of its Winter 2025 community allocations.

The funding goes to organizations that address food insecurity, shelter and the needs of children and families across the Jamestown area.

In addition to this winter’s cash grants, the Thrift Shop also gave away 10% of its sales (nearly $2,000) in the form of clothing to individuals and families referred by partner agencies. The Thrift Shop also donates clothing to other charitable agencies bringing the total portion of its donated sales to over 25%.

The winter allocations support programs providing meals, clothing, children’s supplies, and emergency assistance across the region:

$2,000 – Monday Night Café community dinners at St. Luke’s

$500 – Keep Each Other Warm clothesline at St. Luke’s

$1,000 – Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

$3,500 – Jamestown Public Schools Principals' Emergency Discretionary Accounts (for student and family needs)

$1,000 – St. Susan Center

$500 – Chautauqua Blind Association

$1,000 – UCAN City Mission

$1,000 – Meals on Wheels of the Jamestown Area

$1,000 – Hope Haven Women's Shelter

$1,000 – Boys & Girls Club of Jamestown

$500 – 4th Street Café meal ministry at St. Luke’s

$1,500 – SNAP Assistance Program through the Jamestown Farmers Market

$500 – Mental Health Association

$300 – Jamestown Community College Food Pantry (covering one month of food supplies)

$2,000 – St. Luke's Homelessness Outreach via clergy discretionary funds

For more information about the St. Luke’s Thrift Shop, visit www.stlukesjamestown.org. The store is open at 409 Pine Street on Tuesday mornings from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to donate items or shop.