St. Susan Center Presenting Cooking Competition ‘The Battle Of The Badges: The Ladle Showdown’

St. Susan Center will present cooking competition, the Battle of the Badges: The Ladle Showdown, starting September 3.

Four years ago, St. Susan Center launched So You Think You Can Cook, a community soup competition. The beloved event now returns as a four-week culinary showdown that will feature police, fire and EMS teams from across Chautauqua County competing. The event will raise funds to purchase a walk-in freezer and refrigeration equipment. This will expand the soup kitchen’s ability to safely store food while continuing to serve nutritious meals to individuals and families throughout the community.

The competition will be held at St. Susan Center located at 31 Water Street from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., September 3, 10, 17 and conclude with a Championship Finale on September 24.

Teams will prepare a signature soup for audience tasting along with a timed mystery basket appetizer and entrée challenge. Audience members will vote for the People’s Choice for Best Soup while judges score creativity, presentation, teamwork, and execution.

For more information, visit stsusancenter.org.