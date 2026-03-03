St. Susan Center To Remain At Gateway Center

St. Susan Center will remain in the Gateway Center.

The Center’s Board of Directors voted on the decision after “months of careful evaluation and financial analysis” to remain at its longtime home in the Gateway Center at 31 Water Street and to pursue tenancy within the Gateway Lofts redevelopment project.

Over the past year, St. Susan Center completed architectural studies, site plan approvals, and detailed construction estimates for the Jamestown Business College property. As planning advanced, Center officials say projected renovation costs increased substantially from early estimates of approximately $1 million to nearly $3 million when accounting for full construction scope and required upgrades, due to substantial change of use from a school building to food services.

After careful analysis and a structured evaluation process, the Board of Directors determined that assuming this level of financial exposure would place significant long-term strain on the organization and risk the stability of the daily operations.

Center Executive Director Cherie Rowland said, “We are incredibly grateful to the Conklin family for their extraordinary generosity. Their gift gave us the opportunity to explore a bold vision for expanding and enhancing our services. We remain deeply thankful for their compassion and commitment to our community.”

Board President Greg Lindquist said, “Our responsibility is to ensure the long-term sustainability of St. Susan Center and the uninterrupted delivery of meals and services. Taking on a project of that scale would introduce significant financial risk. After thoughtful deliberation, the Board concluded that remaining at Gateway and working toward a long-term lease arrangement is the most responsible path forward at this time.”

The Gateway Lofts project, led by Southern Tier Environments for Living (STEL) in partnership with Community Helping Hands and the YWCA Jamestown, will transform the former Chautauqua Hardware factory into a 110-unit affordable housing development with supportive services.

Center officials said remaining at Water Street will allow St. Susan Center to continue operating without interruption while improvements are made. They said it preserves accessibility and maintains the organization’s 40-year presence in the downtown corridor.

Rowland added, “While our project address has changed, our need for kitchen equipment and renovations has not. Previously secured donations will still be used to help us fulfill this goal. Donors who gave $1,000 or more will be recognized in our dining room at the Gateway Center. We want the community to know we are truly thankful for the continued trust and investment in our mission that continues far beyond sharing tables, it grows into futures reshaped, dreams reclaimed, and a community strengthened one life at a time.”