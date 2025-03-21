St. Susan Center Unveiling Plans For Former Jamestown Business College

St. Susan Center is unveiling the plans for their new space at the former Jamestown Business College.

Architect Chris Cooke presented initial plans to the Jamestown Planning Commission Tuesday.

He said UCAN City Mission will occupy the mansion on the site with St. Susan Center occupying the buildings to the north. Cooke said while there will be little change in the facade of the building, a connector between the mansion and lower buildings will be removed.

He said inside the future soup kitchen, classroom walls will be opened to create space for the cafeteria and kitchen. The cafeteria will be able to seat 96 people.

Commission member and St. Susan Center Board member Greg Lindquist said the former college parcel will be gifted to St. Susan Center, who will then regift the parcel with the mansion to UCAN.

The project will come back again before the Planning Commission in April for SEQR determination. The project also is required to go before the County Planning Board for approval.