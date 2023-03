St. Susan Center will hold its 20th Annual Basket Fair this Saturday, March 25.

The event, scheduled for 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., will be held at the Fluvanna Community Church, located at 3363 Fluvanna Avenue.

Over 97 baskets will be available at the event. Ticket sheets are $20. The drawing will take place at 2:00 p.m. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Visit https://stsusancenter.org/basketfair for more information.