State Audit Finds Dunkirk Missed Out on Revenues, Fees For Delinquent Water, Sewer, Tipping Fee Balances

The State Comptroller’s Office says the City of Dunkirk Treasurer and Common Council missed out on revenues and fees by not properly enforcing or monitoring delinquent water, sewer and tipping fee balances.

The audit released by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli‘s office said after a review of 30 accounts, approximately $39,700 in additional penalties should have been charged. The audit also said if City officials had implemented shut-off procedures in accordance with the Code, the City could have collected more than $577,000 on delinquent accounts and realized an additional $31,200 in service resumption fees.

The State Comptroller’s office recommended the city of Dunkirk relevy 1,266 accounts totaling $432,064 dollars, ensure that all delinquent accounts as of January 31st are included on the relevy, and assess penalties according to the Code.

The audit report said the Treasurer generally disagreed with the findings but indicated he would take corrective action. The Council agreed with the findings and indicated it would take corrective action.