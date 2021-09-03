State DEC Adopts New Regulations for Deer, Bear Hunting

The State Department of Environmental Conservation has adopted new regulations for deer and bear hunting in New York. The rule changes include extending hunting hours and dress code requirements to improve hunter safety.

The DEC had announced the proposed changes in June 2021, after adopting the updated New York State Deer Management Plan. After review of the public comments received on the proposed changes, the DEC adopted the rules as proposed.

The changes include establishing a nine-day season for antlerless deer in mid-September using firearms and bowhunting equipment in certain regions. The objective is to decrease the deer population or maintain a stable population.

Another change is to restore antlerless harvest during the early muzzleloader season in Northern Zones.

One change extends the hunting hours for deer and bear to include the full period of ambient light from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. All other states allow deer hunting beginning one-half hour before sunrise or earlier, or specify daylight hours. This change conforms to the national standard for big game hunting.

And another new requirement is anyone hunting big game with a firearm, or accompanying someone hunting big game with a firearm must wear a solid or patterned fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink hat, vest, or jacket. Similar fluorescent orange requirements exist in most states.