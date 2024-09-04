State DOT Holding Public Info Meeting on Route 394 Project

The public will have an opportunity to learn more about New York State’s planned improvements to Route 394 in the city of Jamestown.

The State Department of Transportation is holding a public information meeting today from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Prendergast Library on the Route 394 project.

This meeting will cover the proposed project stretching from East Fourth Street at Prendergast Avenue to East Second Street at Tiffany Avenue in Jamestown.

Improvements to the road will include traffic signal replacement/modifications, sidewalk replacements on East Fourth Street, curb ramp replacements, closed drainage repairs, and replacement of corridor signs.