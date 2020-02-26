State Police Release Name of 7-Year-Old Who Died in Pomfret Car Crash

FREDONIA – New York State Police have released the name of the child who died as the result of a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Route 60 in the town of Pomfret.

Police say 7-year-old Emmaline Wilcox of Cassadaga was pronounced dead at Brooks Hospital in Dunkirk following the crash, which occurred just after 4 p.m. no Route 60. According to police, the 35-year-old driver of the vehicle Wilcox was in was in the northbound lane of Route 60 and waiting to turn left when they were rear-ended by a second vehicle. The force of that collision forced the first vehicle into the oncoming southbound lane, where it was then struck by a tractor trailer.

No other names have been made public. The investigation by police is continuing.

According to the Post-Journal, Wilcox was a first-grade student at Sinclairville Elementary School and counselors at the school are being made available for the next few days.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to assist the family with funeral expenses.