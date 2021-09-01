State Senator George Borrello Hopes for Transparency, Inclusivity from Gov. Hochul

A week after Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in, State Senator George Borrello is hopeful for the new administration. Borrello said he has already seen things he likes, “For example, being honest about the nursing home deaths, addressing a lot of issues involving transparency at the executive level, so I hope that she continues that push for a more inclusive and transparent executive branch of government.”

Borrello said he does have concerns over how Hochul may mandate masks and vaccines. He said former Governor Andrew Cuomo‘s style of bullying people to get things done instead of trying to explain to people why it was good to do hurt pandemic efforts, “And I think she has the opportunity to actually do that – speak to the people of New York especially in her so-called ‘honeymoon period,’ and I encourage her to do that. Good leadership is about building consensus and building confidence, not about bullying people. And I hope that she learns from the mistakes of her predecessor and that she creates a truly collaborate and inclusive executive branch.”

Borrello added that control over mask mandates and similar efforts should be left to local control with the State Legislature trusting County leaders and local government to do what’s best.