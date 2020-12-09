State Suspends Liquor License of Kennedy Bar for Egregious Violation of Executive Order

KENNEDY – An establishment in Kennedy is being reported as the first establishment Chautauqua County to have its liquor license suspended due to violating COVID-19 public health restrictions.

The Governor’s office today announced the state has suspended the liquor license for Big Shots in Kennedy. It was one 36 bars and restaurants across the state to have its license recently suspended because of what the state said was an egregious violation of executive orders.

According to the governor’s office, a State Liquor Authority representative went to “Big Shots” on Route 394 on Oct. 30 in response to community complaints. While in the premises, 20 patrons were seen not wearing masks and standing around the bar, drinking, mingling and congregating while ignoring social distancing. The dining area had also reportedly been turned into a makeshift dance floor and while drinks were being served, food was not.

Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant’s liquor license.

The total number of liquor licenses suspended during the coronavirus pandemic is now 279 – with Big Shots believed to be the first in Chautauqua county.