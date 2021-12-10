Statewide Mask Mandate in NYS Begins Monday

A statewide mask mandate begins Monday for most indoor activity.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the new mandate will require anyone over the age of two to wear a mask covering their face and nose at all times while in an indoor public space. Businesses and venues that choose to impose a vaccine mandate would not be required to also mandate masks.

Hochul said the determination is based on the State’s weekly seven-day COVID-19 case rate as well as increasing hospitalizations. This measure is effective December 13, 2021 until January 15, 2022. She said the State will then re-evaluate based on current conditions.

Hochul said in a statement, “I have warned for weeks that additional steps could be necessary, and now we are at that point based upon three metrics: Increasing cases, reduced hospital capacity, and insufficient vaccination rates in certain areas.”

The new mask mandate is being implemented through the state Department of Health and has the support of Acting Health Commissioner Mary Bassett.

Bassett said in a statement, “Getting vaccinated protects you, and wearing a mask is how we will better protect each other, Both vaccination and mask-wearing are needed to slow this COVID-19 winter surge.”