STEL Receives Variance Approval To Knock Down Two Houses To Build Two-Family Residences in Jamestown

Southern Tier Environments for Living has received variance approval to knock down two houses in the city to build two-family residences on the site.

The Jamestown Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved the area variance request for 370 Fairmount Avenue, which is located on the corner by Lovall Avenue.

Long Associates Architects Principal Matt Long said the area variance request was for a smaller lot size of 2,026 square feet and a ten-foot width for the two-family unit to be constructed.

STEL Executive Director Tom Whitney said the cost and possible issues with rehabilitating the property made razing the current single-family house make more sense. He said the property has been vacant for a year and a half.

Long said the organization would apply for affordable housing funds through the state’s Homes and Community Renewal program. He said they anticipate that the application process will open in July with awards being announced in early 2025.

The Jamestown ZBA approved a second request by STEL for a variance for 626 Prendergast Avenue by a vote of 5 to 1, with board member Bob Kenyon being the no vote.

Concerns were raised by neighboring property owner Dr. James Scarpino, who operates a dental practice at 616 Prendergast Avenue.

He said STEL has owned the property for over 20 years and has left it in disrepair. Scarpino said if the variance was approved that he would insist on a six-foot privacy fence to shield work being done from his property.

Long agreed that a fence is a good suggestion and they would be willing to construct one as part of the project. The area variance approval for a smaller lot size of 3,975 square feet and width of 20 feet was approved with the condition that a fence be added to the project.

Citizen’s Opportunity For Development & Equality, Inc. Executive Director Chris Jock said current CODE clients would occupy the houses once constructed. He said the costs for the project, including the amount of grant awards the organizations would be applying for, is still be determined.