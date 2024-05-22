STEM Wars Kicks Off Today in Downtown Jamestown

STEM Wars kicks off a two day event at the Northwest Arena today.

A new feature this year is a Career Fair and Technology Expo that will be open to the public. It will start at 3:00 p.m. and ending at 6:00 pm on rink A today.

Manufacturers Association Executive Director and Dream It Do It Western New York President Todd Tranum said the fair and expo will be an opportunity for, “..community members, job seekers and technology enthusiasts to learn more about products made locally and explore emerging technologies and learn how it is being integrated into today’s advanced manufacturing.”

STEM Wars brings together a variety of stakeholders in support of engaging with students and generating excitement in career opportunities in the manufacturing sector. In addition to the career fair and technology exposition, there will be an elementary school competition today from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Middle-High School STEM Wars competition will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23.

Tranum said STEM Wars 2024 is a production of Dream It Do It Western New York and the New York State Technology and Engineering Educators Association, Chautauqua County Chapter.