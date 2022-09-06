Students Are Back To School in Chautauqua County

Students go back to school today around Chautauqua County.

Jamestown Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said there are a large number of students who walk to school in the district, “Please be careful. Not only will there be buses on the road, but there’s going to be kids and parents and cars. And especially for that first week, maybe first two weeks, new traffic patterns and people going to new schools, it’s just going to be a little bit of a slow down. So be careful, use caution, and safety, safety, safety. Our kids are young. They don’t necessarily know how roads work yet and we need our drivers to help them out and be safe.”

Jamestown Schools start classes at regular time today but only go until 11:30 a.m. Whitaker said Wednesday, September 7 will be a full day of classes.