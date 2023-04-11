Studio D, 716 Boutique Officially Opens at Jamestown Airport

Studio D Grab and Go and the 716 Boutique officially cut the ribbon on their new location at the Jamestown Airport.

Studio D owner Diana Scott moved to the airport after losing her lease for her business in downtown Jamestown and was looking for more space , “I knew the airport had been vacant for some time and had a wonderful space. So, we approached the county regarding the space and we were able to move in in December. And we’ve been busy renovating and updating everything.”

Scott added there also is venue space and the 716 Boutique, “We should have around 10 to 11 vendors by the time we’re done. Everything is local. We have everything from jewelry to food products. We have candles, we have woodworking.. large variety. And the best thing is everything is local.”

Studio D Catering initially started operations in 2015. The new Airport location officially opens today and will be open 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday for lunch with catering events happening Friday through Sunday.