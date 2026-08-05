Suicide Prevention Alliance Holding Events In August

The Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County is holding a series of events this August to promote hope, connection, wellness, and suicide prevention awareness.

Community members are encouraged to register early, invite friends and family, form fundraising teams, and volunteer to help make these events successful.

In Mayville, a Veterans Wellness Day Picnic will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 12 at Lakeside Park.

The free event is being held in partnership with Dwyer Chautauqua, veterans, military members, and their families, who are invited to enjoy an evening of food, fellowship, wellness resources, and community support.

Those who wish to attend must register by noon, Sunday, August 9. The registration link is available here: Zeffy Picnic Registration Link

Another veterans event will be held in Dunkirk on Saturday, August 22.

The Veterans Ride for Suicide Awareness is in partnership with Dwyer Chautauqua and Cattoopalooza. It is an annual motorcycle dice run to bring veterans, riders, and supporters together to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention and honor those impacted.

Registration will take place from 10:00 a.m to 10:45 a.m. at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds with the race beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pre-registration is not required. For more information, follow their Facebook Event Page

In Randolph, the Raynor Memorial Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, August 29 at Cardinal Hills Golf Club.

Golfers of all skill levels are invited to participate in this four-person scramble annual tournament supporting suicide prevention efforts throughout Chautauqua County.

Registration is available online Zeffy Golf Tournament Registration Link with paid reservations accepted on a first paid, first reserved basis. More event information is available on their Facebook Event Page

For additional information about these events or to learn how to become involved, visit the Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County’s event pages, their website at preventsuicidechq.com or contact the Alliance directly by emailing Carri Raynor at raynorc@chqgov.com.