Summer Playground Program to Return to Jamestown Parks

The Jamestown Parks and Rec‘s Summer Playground Program returns this season after being on hiatus for two years due to the Pandemic.

The program will take place at two playground sites that will rotate between Jackson-Taylor Park on Tuesday and Thursdays and at Lillian Dickson Park on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays. The days are subject to change depending on attendance numbers. The program will be staffed by five college-age residents.

The playground program is free and also will include a free lunch program between noon and 1:00 p.m. at each site provided by the Jamestown YMCA. Participating children will need to sign up each day in order to receive lunch for the following day. The meals will be available to children ages 18 and under.

The program for kids ages 5 to 13 will run from Monday, June 27th through Friday, August 12th between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Children must register the first time they attend their playground site. They are free to come and go as they wish after that point.

Activities will include bowling, a talent show, carnival, and the Playground Olympics. There will be arts and crafts; as well as games such as mancala, kickball, soccer, and wiffle ball. Equipment will be available at each playground site for the children to play with at any time.

The Nature Day field trip that will feature a tree planting will take place at the Lillian Dickson Park this year. The Parks and Rec Department is collaborating again with the James Prendergast Library to offer the Summer Reading Program at both playground program sites.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Office at (716) 483-7523.