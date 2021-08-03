SUNY Chancellor Malatras Visits JCC, Announces Childcare Opportunities

JAMESTOWN, NY – Jamestown Community College had a special visitor on Monday with an appearance by Jim Malatras, Chancellor of the State University of New York.

Chancellor Malatras was at JCC to meet with college administration and discuss a new program that would improve childcare opportunities for students and faculty at SUNY schools across the state, including here in Jamestown.

As part of the new program, Malatras said $625,000 will be dedicated to a paid internship program for students seeking a career in childcare, while also focusing on “childcare deserts” – communities that have a shortage of childcare and can’t keep up with demand. Specifically, the state funding will be used to identify and tap into an estimated two billion dollars in federal funding to help establish programs in over 40 different communities across the state that have a shortage of childcare options.

Jamestown is one such childcare desert community, which is why Chancellor Malatras felt it was important to make the announcement while visiting the Jamestown campus.

JCC Career Advantage program coordinator Beth Starks noted there are many families in the county who are wrestling with childcare challenges and who are unable to attend school because they are unable to find childcare providers. She said that one local accredited childcare provider has a waiting list over 40, with the earliest opening for new children not expected to be available until the spring of 2022.

Chancellor Malatras also said that once SUNY expands childcare options in a community, it would also be available to members of the general public, regardless if they are students or employees.

While talking with the press, Chancellor Malatras also commented SUNY’s effort to get students vaccinated for COVID-19, explaining that a month-long vaccination campaign effort is now underway and is showing signs of success. He added that SUNY can mandate to faculty and staff to get vaccinated, but is working with labor groups to identify ways to get all employees vaccinated before the fall semester begins. And he said the system is also ready for any challenges, including an increase in community caseloads due to the Delta variant.