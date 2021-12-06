SUNY Fredonia Bachelor Degree Program to Be Offered at JCC Jamestown Campus

Jamestown Community College students may soon be able to complete their bachelor’s degree through SUNY Fredonia on the JCC Jamestown campus.

JCC President Dr. Daniel DeMarte and SUNY Fredonia President Dr. Stephen Kolison made the announcement at the Chautauqua Chamber of Commerce‘s annual meeting.

Dr. Kolison said his staff and DeMarte’s staff have been brainstorming on the idea, “So individuals who are place-bound, individuals who can’t make it to Fredonia, for example, because of family obligations or because of job obligations that they can go right on the campus of JCC and sit in classes and be able to complete their goals.”

Kolison said the SUNY Provost told Friday that the program could begin in Fall 2022. The two programs tentatively being developed are an education and business degree.