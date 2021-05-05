[LISTEN] SUNY JCC Music Department To Host Virtual Concerts

JAMESTOWN – The music department at SUNY Jamestown Community College will present two virtual concerts in May to showcase the college’s student musicians.

“JCC student ensembles have continued to make music in spite of the challenges brought by the pandemic, and the music department is pleased to be able to bring these live-streamed concerts to the public this spring,” said Dr. Neil Flory, coordinator of music at JCC. “We hope you can view the concerts, which promise to be wonderful events filled with a variety of great music.”

The department will host its “Spring Jam!” concert on Thursday, May 6 at 7 p.m. The event will feature the JCC Rock Ensemble, directed by adjunct music instructor, Bill Eckstrom. The performance will also include a special guest band, Day Old Soup.

The annual Spring Concert will take place on Tuesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. The concert will showcase the JCC Concert Choir, directed by Julie Costantini and accompanied by Cathy Gagliano, as well as the JCC Chamber Ensemble under the direction of Chris Wakefield.

Both concerts will be streamed live at youtube.com/sunyjcc.

Those in need of additional accommodations to watch the “Spring Jam!” concert live are encouraged to contact Flory by May 4 at 716.338.1168 or NeilFlory @ mail.sunyjcc.edu. Those in need of similar accommodations to watch the Spring Concert live are encouraged to contact Flory by May 6.