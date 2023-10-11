Supreme Court Denies Challenge to NYS Gun Law

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has denied a challenge to New York’s provision of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act on background checks for ammunition purchases that recently went into effect.

Gun retailers now go through New York State Police instead of the National Instant Criminal background check system, or NICS, and the state now requires checks not just for firearms but ammunition purchases and charging fees of $9 and $2.50, respectively, each time. The law also requires periodic onsite inspections of firearms dealers.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor rejected a similar request a day before the new measures took effect on September 13.

Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement Tuesday in favor of the ruling, saying, “The United States Supreme Court has sided with common sense, denying the application for emergency relief that would have temporarily dismantled New York’s nation-leading gun safety laws. This news comes following the plaintiffs’ last-ditch effort to get Justice Clarence Thomas to grant the same application that Justice Sonia Sotomayor had already denied, to attempt to block the law on firearms checks that we passed last year following the Buffalo massacre and the overturning of New York’s century old gun safety laws. Public safety is my top priority, and I’m committed to working with law enforcement and leaders across New York to keep our communities safe.”