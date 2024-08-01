TCC Community Picnics Set For Aug. 6 in Jamestown, Aug. 8 in Dunkirk

The annual TCC Community Picnics are set for August 6 in Jamestown and August 8 in Dunkirk.

TCC Health is holding the picnics in celebration of National Community Health Center Week.

The events will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Jamestown Community Picnic will happen on August 6 at Community Helping Hands at the Gateway Center on Water Street. The Dunkirk Community Picnic will be held on August 8 at the Salvation Army on Central Avenue.

Backpacks and school supplies will be distributed at the family friendly events.

Picnic goers can look forward to live music and dancing with Marty’s Bubble Gum Machine; a bounce house, face painting, and photo booth with Eventz by Scott; walking tacos by The Salvation Army Anew Center; free produce from the Jamestown Mobile Market; community resources; health information; and more.

Children must be present at the event to choose their own backpack. Parents and guardians will not be able to pick up backpacks on behalf of children. Children must also be accompanied by an adult.

More than 20 community partners and agencies will be on hand with information, activities, and services that may be provided for little or no cost.

For further information and updates about the Community Picnics, visit www.TCCHealth.org or contact TCC Health and The Waterfront Foundation at (716) 294-3995.