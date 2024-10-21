TCC Holding 9th Annual ‘Mammogrammy’ Events This Week

The 9th Annual “Mammogrammy” events as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month are taking place this week in Chautauqua County.

The Chautauqua Center is partnering with Brooks Hospital TLC Dunkirk and UPMC Chautauqua to offer expedited mammogram screenings for current patients at TCC, while also offering free spa day activities.

The first event is from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 22 at TCC’s Dunkirk location at 75 East Third Street. The event in Jamestown takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24 at TCC on 107 Institute Street.

Both spa day events will feature a variety of activities promoting relaxation and well-being, including massages, manicures, makeup demonstrations, fitness class demos, health and beauty information, cancer prevention resources, food and entertainment, giveaways, and a basket auction.

TCC emphasizes the importance of regular mammograms for early detection of breast cancer. The American Cancer Society provides the following guidelines for women at average risk:

– Women between 40 and 44: Have the option to start screening with a mammogram every year.

– Women 45 to 54: Should get mammograms every year.

– Women 55 and older: Can switch to a mammogram every other year or continue yearly mammograms.

Preventative screening is covered by most insurance plans. TCC partners with Cancer Services of WNY to provide financial assistance for those who qualify.

For more information, call (716) 294-3995 Ext. 3 or visit www.tcchealth.org/mammogrammys/.