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Teenage Killed In Car Crash In Cassadaga

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A teenager was killed in a car accident in Cassadaga in the early hours of Saturday.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies, State Police, along with Cassadaga and Stockton Fire Departments responded to a single vehicle accident at 12:37 a.m., Saturday, October 31 on Maple Avenue.

A 16-year old boy sustained serious injuries and was flown to an area hospital for treatment. Another 16-year old boy suffered fatal injuries and died.

The accident remains under investigation.

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