The Chautauqua Center Celebrates National Health Center Week

The Chautauqua Center is kicking off National Health Center Week today with a volunteer event to prepare 15-hundred backpacks for local students. This is part of their 8th annual county-wide backpack and school supply giveaway.

TCC will distribute backpacks to each of the 18 school districts in Chautauqua County at the end of this month. School officials will hand out the supplies to children in need during the first week of the 2021-2022 school year. Interested families can contact their school after September 2nd to request one of the backpacks.

This year, TCC was able to dramatically increase the number of supplies offered due to a generous donation from Jamestown native Richard Forsberg. Because of his donation, TCC is able to increase the number of backpacks offered to Chautauqua County schools from 800 in 2020 to 15-hunded this year. The supplies will be available to students entering Kindergarten through 12th grade.

TCC is also hosting a free community ice cream social on Thursday, August 12th. Chilly Billy’s ice cream truck will make stops at TCC’s clinic at 107 Institute Street and at The Salvation Army at 83 South Main Street. Estimated times for each stop will be posted on TCC’s Facebook page prior to Thursday’s event.

National Health Center Week is an annual celebration that raises awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades.