The Chautauqua Center Receives $3.1 Million Federal Grant

The Chautauqua Center has been awarded a $3.1 million federal grant.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced the grant from the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The funding is being distributed through the H80 – Health Center Cluster program and will aid in providing medical, dental, pharmaceutical, and behavioral services to the residents of Southern Tier.

Two health organizations in Langworthy’s districts receiving funds include The Chautauqua Center with a $3,179,348 award and the Southern Tier Community Health Center Network in Olean being awarded $2,477,540.