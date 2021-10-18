The Chautauqua Center To Provide Children Books Under “Read To Me” Program

The Chautauqua Center will be providing children with new books when they come in for medical appointments. TCC Jamestown has joined a “Read To Me” program that works to help develop literacy skills. The program is made possible by a donation from Molina Healthcare.

Clinicians will distribute a book to children at each well visit – which occur more frequently for younger patients. From age 0 to 5, patients will receive a total of ten books. After that, children will receive books on an annual basis. Books are available in English and Spanish.

The connection between reading and health care is not very well known, however the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends providing books to children as an essential aspect of well childcare. Recent research shows reading failure disproportionately affects children from socially and economically disadvantaged families and contributes to continuing the cycle of poverty.

For more information about the program, or to enroll in services, visit tcchealth.org.