The DEC Cautions People Against Touching or Picking Up Young Wildlife

People are being reminded to resist the urge to touch or pickup newborn fawns or other young wildlife.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation sent out the notice, saying human contact with wildlife can result in unintended consequences detrimental to the animals people intend to help.

During spring months, animal sightings and encounters are common. While most young wildlife learn survival skills from one or both parents, some receive little or no care. Often, wild animals stay away from their young, especially when people or pets are present. For these young animals, the perils of survival are a natural part of life in the wild. Unfortunately, well-intentioned individuals may attempt to care for young wild animals they believe to be abandoned or in need of assistance. These human interactions typically do more harm than good.

The DEC also reminds the public that young wildlife are not pets. Keeping wildlife in captivity is illegal and harmful to the animal.

Anyone who observes wildlife that appear to be sick or behaving abnormally should contact the Region 9 DEC regional wildlife office at (716) 851-7010 or (716) 372-0645.

Anyone who encounters a young wild animal that is obviously injured or orphaned should call a wildlife rehabilitator. Wildlife rehabilitators are trained volunteers licensed by DEC. They are the only people legally allowed to receive and treat distressed wildlife. They have the experience, expertise, and facilities to successfully treat and release wild animals. To find a wildlife rehabilitator, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/cfmx/extapps/sls_searches/index.cfm?p=live_rehab

The DEC also advises to keep pets indoors when young animals are present. Many fledgling birds cannot fly when they first leave the nest and are easy prey for a house cat.

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about young wildlife, visit DEC’s website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/6956.html