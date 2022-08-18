The Heron’s ‘Beyond the Blue’ Summer Music Series Continues With Two More Events Aug. 20 and Labor Day Wekend

SHERMAN, NY — The Heron’s 2022 Summer Music Series, Beyond the Blue, continues this weekend and also Labor Day weekend, bringing a line up of talented musical artists to the stage in Sherman, NY.

Over Labor Day weekend, more than 20 artists will perform during The Heron’s Season Finale – Beyond the Blue IV. Musical performances begin on Friday, Sept. 2 and will run through Sunday, Sept. 4. Festival headliners include The Town Pants, who will be making their farewell appearance, as well as Pokey LaFarge and the Ryan Montbleau Band. Weekend tickets and day passes are available online with prices ranging from $37-$97 per person.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, The Heron will host Beyond the Blue III “Funk Fest” with headliner Jimkata. The Comb Down, a Heron fan-favorite, along with new artists to The Heron, Caleb Hawley, Organ Fairchild and Funk You. The music begins at noon and will run through midnight. Saturday admission for this electrifying funk and electro-rock experience are available for $57 per person which includes free parking.

This concept of smaller-scale festivals was piloted out of necessity during the pandemic. Organizers now embrace the approach as an opportunity that best aligns with the farm’s commitment to stewardship of the land, while still honoring their mission to transform lives through music, agriculture, art and education.

“Our goal of this season, and the future, is to create a vibrant Heron experience that honors both the traditions of the past and the land, by operating at a scale that doesn’t over-stress the natural and human resources we are entrusted to care for,” Julie Rockcastle, festival co-founder states. “The genre- focused Beyond the Blue mini-festivals present diverse and family-friendly experiences all summer long that enable us to welcome more people who share our passions for music, the outdoors, and sustainability.”

While widely known for its connection to music, The Heron is also an award-winning campground with amenities suitable for those who prefer comfort as well as secluded, primitive sites. Families and groups are welcome to enjoy the land with its lush pastures, deep woods and wetlands, along with a sandy swimming beach. Voted the no. 1 campsite in the U.S. by HipCamp, The Heron is open daily for seasonal camping from May through October.

To learn more about The Heron, to book your stay or purchase festival tickets, please visit TheHeron.org