The Jamestown BPU Has Begun Discussion About Possible District Heat Rate Increase, Added Fees In Solid Waste

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has begun discussions on possible rate increase for district heat and added fees in the solid waste budgets in 2024.

BPU Finance & Customer Accounts Manager Kevin Karr said an internal working group made up of members of the power plant, water, customer service, finance, and engineering are working on solutions for district heat, “The issues that we have in front of us are, one, the aging infrastructure that is central to District Heat. We’re looking at new pumps, purchasing new pumps, we’re monitoring new leaks and repairs; we’re in the process of replacing mains and valves. With the new team, we’re staying out front of the state regulations regarding natural gas and the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.”

Karr said an engineering study is being completed and a grant application is being done regarding District Heat.

When it comes to Solid Waste, Karr said there already was a rate increase last year, so they’re looking at other fees and penalties that could be put into place with solid waste that could help with revenues.

He said one challenge is increased costs at the Yard Waste Site, “Which might include eliminating the free permit that we have for yard waste. So, we’re looking at there being a fee for that permit. And also, unscheduled collections, dumping, and throwing garbage in the back of the trucks has become an issue. So, we’re looking at increasing fees maybe an extra garbage bag fee or some fines regarding that.”

Karr said other challenges in Solid Waste include the declining customer base, employee turnover, and County Landfill tipping fees increasing.

He said all these items will be part of the budget planning that will begin in September.