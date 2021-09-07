The Reg Celebrates End of Summer With Block Party, WNY Premier of Documentary by Peter Funt

The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts will celebrate the end of summer with a block party and the Western New York premiere of a new documentary from Director Peter Funt.

“Mister Candid Camera” tells the story of the life and career of comical genius Allen Funt, and his legacy as the mastermind of the Candid Camera radio and TV shows. The film includes clips from the long running tv show, never before seen home movie footage, and dramatic archival footage from Allen Funt’s trip to the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War.

Director Peter Funt will present the film in-person at 8 p.m., Saturday, September 11th and follow the screening with a live Q&A with the audience. General admission to the film is $25 for adults, and $10 for Veterans and patrons aged 18 and under.

Prior to the screening The Reg will have an end of summer Block Party on 3rd Street in front of the theater beginning at 5 p.m that features live music, food, and beverages. The block party is free to attend but there is a fee for food and beverages.

During the Block Party, ART Cloth + Craft will open their doors for an art exhibition titled “The Great Pollinators.” The artwork in this collection features specimens of bees, birds and butterflies.

For information on all events and tickets to Mister Candid Camera, call (716) 484-7070 or visit reglenna.com.