The Reg’s Memory Cafe To Feature Ample Movement’s Andrea DiMaio On Jan. 13

This month’s Reg Lenna’s Memory Cafe will feature a gentle, fully seated accessible yoga class welcomes people of all abilities, mobility, flexibility, and body types.

Yoga teacher Andrea DiMaio will lead participants through simple stretches, movements, and breathwork to ease tension and support calm, from the stability of any chair (wheelchairs too). Those attending are invited to participate as much or as little as feels good. Every movement has options, and it’s always okay to rest or simply watch. No experience needed, just come as you are and move at your own pace. There will be gentle music playing during the class.

Andrea DiMaio is a 500-hour trained yoga teacher with specialized training in accessible and inclusive yoga practices, including Yoga For All™ and Accessible Yoga™. When she is not teaching a yoga class, Andrea leads body-positive outdoor activities through her group, Ample Movement, and guides plus-size adventure travel with Whoa Travel.

Memory Cafés are free and held at noon on the second Tuesday of each month in the third floor Media Arts Studio at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts. Those interested in attending this month’s cafe must register by Friday, January 9 by emailing rsvp@reglenna.com or calling The Reg Box Office at (716) 484-7070 with the names and number of attendees.