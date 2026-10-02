The Sing Along Edition Of The Greatest Showman Is Coming To The Reg

The Sing along edition of The Greatest Showman will show at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts on October 10.

The 2017 movie-musical was inspired by the legend and ambitions of America’s original pop-culture impresario, P.T. Barnum, played by Hugh Jackman. The inspirational rags-to-riches tale proves that anything you can envision is possible and that everyone, no matter how invisible, has a stupendous story worthy of a world-class spectacle. Popular songs from Broadway veterans Pasek and Paul, populate the soundtrack including “From Now On”, “A Million Dreams”, and the Oscar-nominated “This is Me.”

In this version of the film, lyrics will be shown on the screen for audience members to sing along to. A host will warm up the audience with songs and a few dance moves. Each audience member will be given an interactive prop bag with items that can be used throughout the night. The first 200 ticket holders will receive prop bags. Patrons are encouraged to dress up as characters from the movie or in fancy dress for a night out on the town A costume contest will be part of the evening.

The Sing a Long a The Greatest Showman will take place at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, October 10.

Tickets for this event are on sale now. The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts box office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. and one hour before movies and events. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 716.484.7070 or at reglenna.com.