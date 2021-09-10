WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

The United Way Kicked Off Its Annual Campaign to Raise $1.3 Million Thursday

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County held a block party to kick off its annual campaign Thursday. The goal for this year is $1.3 million dollars.

Executive Director Amy Rohler said they have a new way for people to donate this year, “Text ‘U-W-Hope’ to 9-1-9-9-9. So that’s ‘U-W-Hope,’ all one word, doesn’t matter if it’s lowercase or uppercase, to 9-1-9-9-9. And you’ll see that on our website, you’ll see it on our brochures, on our materials, but that’s a way you can give right on your phone, not have to write a check, not even have to go on our website. So it’s a really convenient way to learn about what we’re doing because you learn about the impact, you can watch our video, but it’s also a great way to just make a donation right then and there.”

Rohler said donations impact 43 programs run by 28 local agencies, “Many of those agencies, I would probably say, are ones that have touched your own family, someone you love, you probably didn’t even know it was a United Way program, or that it was free for you but because United Way was subsidizing it. Things like Meals on Wheels, or you know, a child getting screened by Chautauqua Blind Association, or maybe tutoring with Chautauqua Striders – those are all agencies supported by our United Way.”

The campaign results will be announced January 25, 2022. Donations can be made online at https://www.uwayscc.org/.

