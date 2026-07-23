The Waterfront Foundation Holding 5K Run/Walk August 8 In Dunkirk

The Waterfront Foundation will hold its first annual Waterfront 5K Run & Walk August 8 in Dunkirk.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will directly support The Waterfront Foundation’s ongoing mission to foster community health and wellness. The 501c3 organization accomplishes this by supporting community health through charity funds that focus on patient support, dental professionals, and nursing students. TWF also provides administrative services to The Chautauqua Center, a regional Federally Qualified Health Center located at 75 E. 3rd Street, Dunkirk.

The 5K Run and Walk will be run on the existing Marauder Trotter 5k course beginning in Dunkirk’s Wright Park. The course continues on the walkway next to Lake Erie, past the pier, loops around Dunkirk Memorial Park, and follows the walkway back to the Wright Park finish line. Chautauqua Striders Runner of the Year program participants get a 10% discount, however, this race does not give ROTY points at this time. The walk in support of The Waterfront Foundation will kick off at the same time and follow the same path.

There will be a live DJ and a basket raffle as part of the festivities.

Dunkirk Wright Park is located at 198 Lake Front Boulevard. Sign-in and final registration for the 5K will begin at 8:00 a.m. August 8 with the official race beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The entry fee is $27.75.

A Baby Crawl Race – Little Watermelons also will take place during the registration window from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. where families can cheer on the community’s tiniest competitors. Official registration for the crawl will be available on the event website. Same-day sign-ups will not be able to be accommodated The fee for the baby crawl is $7.75.

The Chautauqua County Humane Society will be present at the event along with some adoptable animals. Pets may participate in the walk/run as long as they follow all Wright Park rules and guidelines as set by the City of Dunkirk.

TWF is still looking for additional sponsors. To help with the race, contact fundraising@thechautauquacenter.org or call (716) 294-3995.

Event details, registration deadlines, and additional updates can be found on the official race and event site at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Dunkirk/Waterfront5kRunWalk. Community members, sponsors, and volunteers are encouraged to check back regularly for information.

The official website of The Waterfront Foundation is www.twfcommunity.org. Contact the race team through email at foundation@thechautauquacenter.org or call (716) 294- 3995.