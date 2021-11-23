WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

TheZone Awarded $450,000 through NYS Empire State Development

TheZone at Northwest Arena

TheZone project at Northwest Arena has been awarded a $450,000 grant through Empire State Development.

The Jamestown Center City Development Corporation is the group that sent in a Consolidated Funding Application for the project.

TheZone will create a new indoor activities venue for children in downtown Jamestown. It will utilize space in Northwest Arena to create a center focused on technology and play, encouraging kids to explore STEAM principles through physical activity.

The announcement of funding was part of $81 million dollars being awarded to 97 projects across New York State through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

