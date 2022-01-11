Third Street Oak Tree Art Show Raises $2,341 for Urban Forestry Fund

The Third Street Oak Trees Art Show has raised $2,341 dollars for the Urban Forestry Fund.

Nearly a dozen artists who participated in the art show donated proceeds from their sold artwork that was inspired by the Cathedral Oaks that once lined Third Street in the city of Jamestown.

Jamestown Parks Manager Dan Stone thanked Leslie Calimeri for organizing the show, adding that there are some unbelievably talented artists in the city, “And to see some of the stuff they’ve done with the Oak Trees on Third Street – the drawings, the paintings, the pictures, making scarves, books – it’s just amazing. So it’s still out there on our website, the city website, to see some of the things, and the Chautauqua Art Gallery.”

The Chautauqua Region Community Foundation is home to the Urban Forestry Fund which is used for the planning and caring of trees throughout the city.

The art show was sponsored by the Community Foundation and Chautauqua Art Gallery.