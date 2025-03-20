Those Looking To Open A Cannabis Dispensary Can Now Get Financial Assistance From NYS

New York State’s Office of Cannabis Management and Empire State Development launched a new program on March 18.

Eligible applicants can receive up to $30,000 through the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) Grant Program.

The $5 million initiative is designed to help licensed dispensary owners cover critical startup costs. The program will assist with expenses such as commercial rent, security equipment, point-of-sale systems, inventory tracking, and regulatory compliance improvements.

The grant program is open to all active, final CAURD license holders who meet the eligibility requirements set forth by OCM. To qualify, applicants must have a business bank account matching the name of their CAURD license, be incorporated to operate in New York State, and be in full compliance with all state and local cannabis regulations.

Grant awards will be distributed on a reimbursement basis, meaning businesses must provide receipts for qualifying expenses to receive funding. CAURD licensees will be able to submit receipts for eligible improvements that fulfill OCM regulatory compliance requirements, including but not limited to:

· Commercial rent for the retail establishment authorized by the CAURD license;

· Cosmetic Improvements to retail dispensary;

· Point-of-Sale systems and hardware;

· Inventory tracking systems;

· Security systems and hardware, including related installation costs;

· Secure product storage and transportation systems and equipment;

· Insurance costs;

· Renovations;

· Other documented costs as approved by OCM and ESD

Applicants must submit a minimum of $10,000 in eligible expenses to qualify for a grant. Approved applicants will receive a one-time ACH payment for approved expenses. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until the $5 million allocation is exhausted. Eligible expenses can be reimbursed starting from the date the licensee received final license notice from the Office.

Applications for the CAURD Grant Program are now being accepted. Licensees should regularly check the OCM website for updates and the official application link.