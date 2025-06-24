Three Primaries In Chautauqua County Today

Today is Primary Day in New York State and there are three local primaries in Chautauqua County.

In the village of Fredonia, Democrats will go to the polls to choose two out of three candidates for Village Trustee. The three people running in that primary are LeeAnn Lazarony, Chris Cruz Keefe, and Michelle Twichell.

In the Town of Portland, there is a Conservative Party Primary for Town Supervisor. The two candidates vying for that line are Richard Lewis and Edward Bellando.

And in the Town of Carroll, Republicans have a primary for Town Highway Superintendent. The two candidates in that primary are Terry Eckman and Michael Walker.

Polls are open in those three municipalities from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

For sample ballots and more information, visit www.votechautauqua.com