Thruway Worker Killed After Being Hit On I-90 Near Silver Creek

A Thruway worker died after being hit by a vehicle on the thruway in the town of Hanover.

New York State Police said troopers responded at 8:00 a.m. Monday to the I-90 westbound lane just before exit 58 for a fatal collision.

A preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle traveling westbound on I-90 struck a New York State Thruway Authority Maintenance worker outside the Thruway Authority vehicle.

NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the New York State Thruway Authority are assisting in this investigation.

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a statement saying, “We are heartbroken over the devastating death of a dedicated public servant, and my prayers go out to his family, friends and fellow co-workers during this difficult time. Roadside workers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of all drivers on the road and they deserve our utmost attention at all times. This is the second fatality involving a Thruway maintenance worker this year and it is a serious reminder to slow down, safely move over and be alert for all vehicles stopped on the side of the road.”

State Police say this is an ongoing investigation.