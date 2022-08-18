Timothy Card Appointed as Director of Chautauqua County DPF

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has appointed Timothy Card as the new Director of the Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities (DPF).

Card will begin his new position on September 6, 2022. He replaces former director Brad Bentley, who resigned from the position in December 2021.

Card has worked for the Town of Harmony since 1990, serving for six years as a motor equipment operator before becoming the highway superintendent in 1996. Prior to his position with the town, he worked at Maplevale Farms, Inc. as a forklift operator and truck driver.

Card earned his degree in Construction and Heavy Equipment at the Hewes Center at Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES in Ashville. He graduated from Panama Central School and he currently lives in Ashville.