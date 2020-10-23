Toddler Struck in Thursday Night Hit-and-Run Incident in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown police are continuing their investigation into an apparent hit-and-run incident that took place Thursday night around 9:30 p.m.

According to a report from Jamestown Police Captain Robert Samuelson, officers responded to a report of a small child being struck in the area of 336 E. Fifth Street. Upon arrival officers learned that a 2-year-old child was struck as the child was walking along the side of the road with its family.

Police say the operator of the vehicle did not initially stop and continued driving, eventually pulling into a parking lot near the intersection of East Fourth and Second Streets. At that point a group of individuals who had witnessed the incident approached the vehicle and broke out the driver’s side window. Police say the driver was then in fear of his safety and drove away again, eventually stopped in a parking lot on Franklin Street, where officers located and questioned him.

Police say the 2-year-old child was transported to UPMC Chautauqua where it was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle that was involved was a 2007 Chevrolet HHR. It was impounded by police and the investigation is ongoing. Police say charges against the operator are expected pending further investigation. Information on the charges and operator’s name – who has so far only been identified as a 27-year-old male – will be released once charges are placed.