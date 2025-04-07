Tony’s Chocolonely Recalling Chocolate Bars Due To Possibly Containing Small Stones

Tony’s Chocolonely Inc. is voluntarily recalling seven lots of Tony’s brand Dark Almond Sea Salt Bar (6.35oz); and Everything Bar (6.35oz) because the product may contain small stones.

The FDA said the products were distributed nationwide and sold in the United States via retail stores and www.tonyschocolonely.com. Distribution of the products began February 7, 2025 and ended March 24, 2025.

The recall was initiated following 12 reports of consumers finding small stones in the product not filtered during third-party almond harvesting and almond processing. All complaints occurred outside of the United States and Canada, and no injuries were reported.

If you have purchased one of the affected products with the specified lot codes and have not yet consumed it, you are advised not to eat the product. Please return the product to the store of purchase for a refund or replacement or dispose of the product. For more information and to claim a refund, visit https://us.tonyschocolonely.com/pages/recall-fo-intl-0325