Total Crimes Down 5% in Jamestown, Fire Department Calls up 10%

Total crimes were down 5% for 2021 in the City of Jamestown.

Police Chief Tim Jackson and Deputy Fire Chief Matt Coon presented their annual report to Jamestown City Council Monday night.

Jackson said violent crime is down 4% and property crime is down 5.4% from 2020, “Our violent crime decreased from 8.6, this is per 100,000 people; to 8.4. Our property crime dropped from 38.5 to 36.9. And we performed 370 community service details and 1,145 beat patrols which is a lot.”

Jackson said gun violence is up slightly in Jamestown with 7 more confirmed shootings in 2021 compared to 2020 for a total of 19 incidents. He said two people died as a result of a shooting incident.

Police seized 55 guns in 2021 compared with 17 in 2020.

Jackson said drug seizures were up significantly in the city, “Our cocaine seizures, by grams, we were at 1,565.9 compared with 594.4 in 2020, so another huge increase there. Heroin increased. 324 grams compared to 83.3. Fentanyl – 835 compared to 292.”

He said methamphetamine seizures had a huge increase with 4,003 grams seized in 2021 compared with 1,789 in 2020.

Jackson credited officers for accomplishing all of this while working through a Pandemic. He added he is very happy with the direction of the Police department.

Matt Coon said total calls to the Fire Department were 7,7775 which represents a 10.3% increase from 2020. He said EMS continues to be the department’s largest burden, “6,239 calls for EMS were entertained. In addition to that, we transported 1,130 people to the hospital with Ambulance 1.”

Coon said the number of fires has remained steady in the City with 106 in 2021 with 74 of those requiring investigation. He said mutual aid, where assistance from outside the city was required, had to be requested 415 times.

Coon said the department has worked hard at community outreach, “Tried to educate them more in fire prevention and encourage them to have smoke detectors that are working. I’m proud to present to you that we did 120 site inspections just on that alone last year and the year prior to that was in the single numbers. So we’re definitely trying to push forward on that, be more accessible to the community, and work with folks more for them to be able to recognize hazards within their own home. I view that as 120 fires that did not occur.”

Coon added that goals for the department include working on recruitment and retention as well as getting new software reporting up and running.

The full 2021 Jamestown Public Safety Annual Report can be read here: https://www.jamestownny.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/2021-Annual-Report.pdf