Town of Busti Bicentennial Celebrations Kick Off This Month

The town of Busti will begin its bicentennial celebrations this month.

The town first incorporated in 1823 and is named after Paul Busti, who came here from Philadelphia where he worked for the Holland Land Company.

Bicentennial activities begin Wednesday, April 12 with a “Busti Talk” by long-time town resident and historian Norman Carlson at the Fenton History Center. On Friday, April 14, the Busti Fire Department Auxiliary will hold the “Miss Busti” competition at the Busti Fire Department with the winner receiving a scholarship donated by Cummins Engine and the Busti Hamlet Committee.

For more information on entering, go to the town’s website at www.townofbusti.com.

A kick-off celebration will take place from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sunday, April 16 at the Lakewood Rod and Gun on Terrace Avenue in Lakewood. Supervisor Jesse Robbins will introduce the new “Miss Busti” for the bicentennial. Past Supervisor Dale Robbins will be the Grand Marshall for the year’s events. The town board will also hold a special meeting wearing clothing from the 1823-period. Jesse Robbins says the celebration will include a chicken barbecue, a corn hole tournament, and musical entertainment until a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.

Other activities are planned throughout this summer culminating with a celebration at the Busti Firemen’s Grounds on September 21 through 23.

For more information, call 716-763-8561 or visit www.townofbusti.com.