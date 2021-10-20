Towns of Dunkirk, Westfield Receive Federal Funding for Water System Upgrades

The town of Dunkirk has been awarded a $2,000,289 federal grant to fix a water main in the town.

The money was announced by U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand as part of $13.7 million dollars in federal funding for water infrastructure in New York’s rural communities.

Dunkirk will use the funds to improve approximately 12,900 linear feet of an eight-inch water main in the town of Dunkirk Shorewood’s water district.

The town of Westfield also will receive a grant of $920,000 and a $1,806,000 loan to construct a public water distribution system within the town.

The funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program and will be used to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure throughout the state.