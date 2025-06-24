Trails At Zoar Valley Closed Due To Storm Damage

The Memorial Trail and Valentines Flats Trail in Zoar Valley Unique Area are closed due to storm damage.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the closure of the entire Memorial Trail off the Valentine Flats parking lot and the Valentines Flats Trail in the town of Persia due to erosion from recent torrential rainfall.

The trails are closed until further notice while repairs are completed to the damaged sections.

The Valentine Flats parking lot will remain open. Other access points to the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area and Unique Area, including at Forty Road, as well as the Holcomb Pond, and Ross Pond will remain open to visitors.

The DEC reminds people that the only safe gorge and creek access at this time is from the Forty Road parking lot in the Town of Persia. There is no safe gorge or creek access from any location in Erie County or from any location in the Town of Otto, Cattaraugus County.

For more information, go to DEC’s Zoar Valley website.