TRC Officially Opens KeyBank Art House at Edgewater

The Resource Center was joined by officials from Empire State Development and KeyBank to cut the ribbon on the KeyBank Art House at Edgewater.

The facility, located next to the Chadakoin River at 712 West Eighth Street, is the new home of The Resource Center’s award-winning art program for people with disabilities in Jamestown.

The $677,199 project was developed on property The Resource Center owns adjacent to TRC’s Edgewater Day Habilitation Program that opened in 2020. It is a 1,700 square foot structure that was renovated to create the art facility. A variety of classes including painting, drawing, mixed media and ceramics will be offered. There also isgallery space that will allow those participating in the art classes to showcase their work

Funding for the project came from KeyBank and First Niagara Foundation, which jointly provided $225,000. ESD provided a $134,440 Regional Council Capital Fund grant. Additional funding was provided by The Lenna Foundation and Filling the Gap, Inc.

For more information, visit https://edgewaterarthouse.com/.