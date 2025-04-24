Tri-County Country Club Receives IDA Loan To Rebuild Clubhouse

A north county golf course is receiving financial assistance to rebuild its clubhouse that was destroyed in a 2023 fire.

Tri-County Country Club in Forestville has been approved a $250,000 loan from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency board. The 4% interest, 20 year loan is contingent on the County Club obtaining other commercial lending.

Tri-County representative PJ Azzarella said the country club lost 20 members, or 40 people, after the clubhouse fire. While a temporary building was constructed following the fire, Azzarella said its capacity is only 100 people where the former clubhouse was able to accommodate 200 people. He said they also have 50 workers whose employment could be threatened if the funding doesn’t come through for the construction of its new clubhouse.

The board also passed a due diligence resolution to start the process for a PILOT (Payment In Lieu of Taxes) for the business. If approved, the PILOT would be for 15 years, with sales, mortgage, and property tax abatement.

The project is projected to add 10 full time employees over the next three years.